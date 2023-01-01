Quinnipiac plays Manhattan following Nweke's 21-point outing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-5, 0-3 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-8, 2-1 MAAC)
The Bobcats have gone 0-3 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac averages 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.
The Jaspers and Bobcats face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Nelson is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Jaspers. Samir Stewart is averaging 12.9 points and 1.0 rebound while shooting 38.1% over the last 10 games for Manhattan.
Nweke is shooting 54.0% and averaging 11.8 points for the Bobcats. Tyrese Williams is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.
Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.