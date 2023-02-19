Quinnipiac slips past Rider 90-88 in double overtime

Jones shot 8 for 16 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (19-9, 10-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Balanc scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Alexis Reyes hit three 3-pointers and scored 12.

Betrand hit a 3-pointer to knot the score at 88 with 49 seconds left in the second overtime, but Dezi Jones and Balanc both made 1 of 2 free throws in the final 21 seconds to pull out the win. Powell made a layup at the buzzer in regulation to knot the score at 71. Betrand’s layup with 19 seconds left evened the score at 79 and forced a second OT.