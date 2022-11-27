Quinnipiac takes on Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (5-2) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-0)
The Pride have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Hofstra is 5-2 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Balanc is shooting 46.7% and averaging 13.7 points for the Bobcats. Dezi Jones is averaging 9.6 points for Quinnipiac.
Aaron Estrada is averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 12.6 points for Hofstra.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.