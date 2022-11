Quinnipiac went 14-17 overall with a 7-4 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Bobcats averaged 71.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.5 last season.

BOTTOM LINE: The Quinnipiac Bobcats will face the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec.

SFA finished 22-10 overall with an 8-6 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The ‘Jacks averaged 74.5 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.