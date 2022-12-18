Quinnipiac visits Saint Peter's after Dasher's 23-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-2, 0-1 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-5, 0-2 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Peter’s -4; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s plays the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Isiah Dasher scored 23 points in Saint Peter’s 58-57 win against the Hartford Hawks.

The Peacocks have gone 4-1 at home. Saint Peter’s is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 0-1 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac ranks fourth in the MAAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Luis Kortright averaging 4.1.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Murray is shooting 43.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the Peacocks. Kyle Cardaci is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Saint Peter’s.

Matt Balanc is averaging 12.3 points for the Bobcats. Ike Nweke is averaging 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Quinnipiac.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article