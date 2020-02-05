Memphis, which has won its last three games, was 11-for-26 from behind the 3-point arc to Temple’s 6-for-21, and the Tigers scored 19 points off 12 Temple turnovers. After a scrappy first half that saw nine lead changes and five ties, Memphis didn’t let the Owls get closer than five in the second half and led by double digits for the last 9:31 after a Quinones 3-pointer from the left side.