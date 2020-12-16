Gabe Watson had 18 points for the Green Wave (4-1), whose four-game season-opening win streak was snapped. Jordan Walker added 16 points. Jaylen Forbes had 15 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.