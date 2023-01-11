Quintana, Cal Baptist Lancers host the Utah Valley Wolverines

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Valley Wolverines (13-4, 4-0 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-7, 2-2 WAC) Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Baptist -1; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist takes on Utah Valley in a matchup of WAC teams. The Lancers have gone 7-2 in home games. Cal Baptist ranks seventh in the WAC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Timothy Ighoefe averaging 4.8.

The Wolverines are 4-0 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Quintana is shooting 31.8% and averaging 10.5 points for the Lancers. Taran Armstrong is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Aziz Bandaogo is averaging 11.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Wolverines. Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 10-0, averaging 79.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

