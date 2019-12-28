Naz Bohannon converted a three-point play that sparked a 14-1 run and a 78-68 lead with 1:16 remaining. Youngstown State has beaten IUPUI in seven straight meetings.

Bohannon scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds — his second double-double of the season for Youngstown State (8-6, 1-0). Jelani Simmons added 12 points. Michael Akuckie had 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Penguins.

Marcus Burk and Jaylen Minnett each scored 16 points to lead the Jaguars (4-10, 0-1). Minnett added six assists. Elyjah Goss scored 13 points and pulled down 18 rebounds while Isaiah Williams scored 14 points.

Youngstown State matches up against Illinois-Chicago on the road on Monday. IUPUI plays Cleveland St. at home on Monday.

