DeAndre Abram had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Panthers (12-18, 7-11), who have now lost five straight games. Darius Roy added 16 points. Josh Thomas had 12 points.
The Penguins evened the season series against the Panthers with the win. Milwaukee defeated Youngstown State 75-73 on Jan. 23.
