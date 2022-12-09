Quisenberry leads Fordham against Binghamton after 25-point performance

The Bearcats have gone 1-2 away from home. Binghamton has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rams have gone 8-0 at home. Fordham is 7-1 against opponents with a winning record.

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts the Binghamton Bearcats after Darius Quisenberry scored 25 points in Fordham’s 72-59 win against the Wagner Seahawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quisenberry is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 18.4 points and 3.1 assists. Khalid Moore is shooting 51.4% and averaging 14.4 points for Fordham.