Quisenberry leads Fordham against Binghamton after 25-point performance

Binghamton Bearcats (3-6) at Fordham Rams (9-1)
TOP PERFORMERS: Quisenberry is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 18.4 points and 3.1 assists. Khalid Moore is shooting 51.4% and averaging 14.4 points for Fordham.
Jacob Falko is averaging 14.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 10.8 points for Binghamton.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.