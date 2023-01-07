Quisenberry leads Fordham against Saint Joseph's (PA)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-8, 0-2 A-10) at Fordham Rams (12-3, 0-2 A-10) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -4.5; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Darius Quisenberry scored 33 points in Fordham’s 82-79 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Rams have gone 11-1 in home games. Fordham is fourth in the A-10 scoring 73.9 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Hawks are 0-2 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quisenberry is averaging 18 points and 3.2 assists for the Rams. Khalid Moore is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Advertisement

Charlie Brown is averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article