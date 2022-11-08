Quisenberry paces Fordham in 88-74 win over Dartmouth

NEW YORK — Darius Quisenberry had 20 points in Fordham’s 88-74 season-opening win against Dartmouth on Monday night.
The Big Green (0-1) were led by Dusan Neskovic, who posted 23 points and six rebounds. Demilade Adelekun added 21 points for Dartmouth. In addition, Ryan Cornish finished with 14 points, five assists and two steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Friday. Fordham visits Arkansas while Dartmouth hosts Bryant.
___
