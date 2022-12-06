Quisenberry scores 25, Fordham knocks off Wagner 72-59

Quisenberry shot 8 for 11 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Rams (9-1). Rostyslav Novitskyi scored 19 points while going 6 of 6 and 7 of 8 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Kyle Rose was 3 of 7 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with eight points, while adding three blocks. The Rams prolonged their winning streak to eight games.