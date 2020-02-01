Akuchie added 15 points and nine rebounds, Garrett Covington 13 points, Naz Bohannon 12 and Devin Morgan 11 for Youngstown State.
Burk led the Jaguars (6-18, 2-9) with 22 points, Grant Weatherford added 19 and Jaylen Minnett and Elyjah Goss scored 13 each.
The Penguins were 36-for-66 shooting (a season-high 55%) and drained a season-high 12 3-pointers with 19 assists — Quisenberry dished seven — and a 38-23 advantage on the boards.
Youngstown State hosts Cleveland State on Saturday while IUPUI hosts Green Bay Thursday.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.