Quisenberry's 15 help Fordham beat St. Bonaventure 78-63

NEW YORK — Darius Quisenberry had 15 points in Fordham’s 78-63 victory over St. Bonaventure on Wednesday night.
Fordham took the lead with 5:18 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 37-30 at halftime, with Quisenberry racking up nine points. Fordham pulled away with a 13-2 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 18 points. They outscored St. Bonaventure by eight points in the final half, as Rose led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.
NEXT UP
Fordham plays Saturday against VCU on the road, while St. Bonaventure hosts George Washington on Sunday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.