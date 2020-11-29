The Lady Bears got within six with just over a minute left in the game but Wake Forest made 7 of 8 from the line to secure the win.
Alex Scruggs, who had a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, finished with 15 points for Wake Forest.
Raca’s 3-pointer gave the Demon Deacons (2-1) their first lead as the opening quarter ended. The Lady Bears twice tied the game in the second quarter but Wake Forest took a 30-26 edge at halftime.
Missouri State (2-1), which beat No. 12 Maryland in its previous game, was led by Abby Hipp with 16 points, Brice Calip with 15 and Jasmine Franklin with nine to go with 13 rebounds.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.