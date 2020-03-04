The No. 13 seed Demon Deacons play fifth-seeded Virginia Tech in the second round Thursday. The Hokies won the only regular-season matchup between the teams 73-62.
Conti hit a 3-pointer and Morra sandwiched a jumper and a layup around a 3 by Sharp to give Wake Forest a 71-58 lead with 7:26 to play. Shayla Bennett hit a 3-pointer for the Tar Heels but Raca answered with a layup to spark an 8-0 run that pushed the lead to 18 points midway through the fourth.
Bennett tied her career-high with 26 points and added seven assists for No. 12 seed North Carolina.
Wake Forest outrebounded the Tar Heels 47-22, including 20-5 on the offensive glass, and outscored North Carolina 32-4 in second-chance points.
