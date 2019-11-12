Lawson Korita had 13 points for Tulsa (2-1). Isaiah Hill added 12 points. Martins Igbanu had 11 points for the hosts.
Kevin Obanor had 13 points for the Golden Eagles (1-2). Max Abmas added 12 points. Elijah Lufile had 10 points.
Tulsa plays Austin Peay at home on Saturday. Oral Roberts takes on Iowa on the road on Friday.
