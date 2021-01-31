The 95 points were a season best for Fairleigh Dickinson.
Peter Kiss had 24 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-5, 6-4). Charles Pride added 18 points. Chris Childs had 16 points and Michael Green III 11.
Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Bryant 81-79 on Saturday.
