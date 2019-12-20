South Dakota totaled 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Tyler Peterson and Stanley Umude scored 16 points each and Cody Kelley added 14 for South Dakota (9-4), which saw its three-game win streak end.

Northern Colorado opens Big Sky Conference play next Saturday at Portland State. South Dakota hosts Kansas City on Sunday.

