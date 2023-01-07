Radford defeats Gardner-Webb 63-59

Smith had seven rebounds for the Highlanders (8-9, 2-2 Big South Conference). Justin Archer added 12 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line, and they also had eight rebounds. Josiah Jeffers was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.