Radford defeats Gardner-Webb 63-59

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — DaQuan Smith scored 15 points as Radford beat Gardner-Webb 63-59 on Saturday.
DQ Nicholas led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-9, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and five assists. Gardner-Webb also got 14 points from Julien Soumaoro. Kareem Reid also had 10 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Wednesday. Radford visits Winthrop while Gardner-Webb travels to play Presbyterian.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.