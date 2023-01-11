Radford defeats Winthrop 66-52

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Bryan Antoine’s 16 points helped Radford defeat Winthrop 66-52 on Wednesday night.
Kelton Talford led the way for the Eagles (7-11, 2-3) with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Sin’Cere McMahon added eight points and four assists for Winthrop. Chase Claxton also had six points and six rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Radford hosts Charleston Southern and Winthrop visits Campbell.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.