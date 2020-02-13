Cory Hightower had 21 points for the Blue Hose (9-17, 6-7). Chris Martin added 14 points. JC Younger had 13 points.
The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Blue Hose this season. Radford defeated Presbyterian 75-64 on Jan. 18. Radford faces Campbell on the road on Saturday. Presbyterian matches up against Winthrop at home on Saturday.
