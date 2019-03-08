Charleston Southern (17-14, 11-7) vs. Radford (21-10, 13-4)

Big South Conference Tourney Semifinals, John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford is ready to face Charleston Southern with the victor punching its ticket the Big South championship game. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 16, when the Buccaneers outshot Radford from the field 30.8 percent to 28.8 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to a 53-52 victory.

STEPPING UP: Radford’s Carlik Jones has averaged 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and six assists while Ed Polite Jr. has put up 13.5 points and 9.8 rebounds. For the Buccaneers, Christian Keeling has averaged 18.9 points and seven rebounds while Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has put up 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds.

CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Keeling has connected on 38.9 percent of the 198 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Highlanders are 16-0 when they score at least 72 points and 5-10 when they fall shy of that total. The Buccaneers are 5-0 when at least five of their players score in double-figures and 12-14 on the year otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Highlanders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Buccaneers. Radford has 45 assists on 81 field goals (55.6 percent) across its past three games while Charleston Southern has assists on 36 of 79 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Charleston Southern is ranked second among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.8 percent. The Buccaneers have averaged 12.3 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.