Radford Highlanders face the High Point Panthers on 4-game win streak

High Point Panthers (10-9, 2-5 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (11-9, 5-2 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Radford -7.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Radford will attempt to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Highlanders take on High Point. The Highlanders have gone 6-1 in home games. Radford has a 5-5 record against teams over .500.

The Panthers are 2-5 in conference play. High Point is the Big South leader with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ahmard Harvey averaging 4.7.

The Highlanders and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DaQuan Smith is scoring 12.9 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Highlanders. Kenyon Giles is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

Abdoulaye is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 14.1 points. Jaden House is averaging 18.9 points over the past 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

