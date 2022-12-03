Radford hosts Bishop and George Washington

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

George Washington Colonials (5-2) at Radford Highlanders (5-3) Radford, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits the Radford Highlanders after James Bishop scored 24 points in George Washington’s 79-55 win against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Highlanders have gone 3-0 in home games. Radford scores 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The Colonials are 0-1 on the road. George Washington is eighth in the A-10 giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: DaQuan Smith is shooting 38.7% and averaging 11.9 points for the Highlanders. Kenyon Giles is averaging 11.4 points for Radford.

Bishop is shooting 47.7% and averaging 21.7 points for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 17.7 points for George Washington.

