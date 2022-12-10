Radford hosts Butler and VMI

Radford Highlanders (6-3) at VMI Keydets (4-6)
The Highlanders are 1-3 in road games. Radford is the leader in the Big South giving up just 64.7 points per game while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Conway is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.2 points for the Keydets. Butler is averaging 10.6 points for VMI.
Josiah Jeffers is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Highlanders. Kenyon Giles is averaging 11.2 points and 1.4 rebounds for Radford.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.