Radford hosts Johnson and Kansas State

Radford Highlanders (6-6) at Kansas State Wildcats (10-1) New York; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -16.5; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on the Radford Highlanders after Keyontae Johnson scored 23 points in Kansas State’s 71-56 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 at home. Kansas State is second in the Big 12 with 18.3 assists per game led by Markquis Nowell averaging 8.1.

The Highlanders are 1-6 in road games. Radford ranks sixth in the Big South scoring 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Madiaw Niang averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 17.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Nowell is averaging 14 points, 8.1 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

DaQuan Smith averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Kenyon Giles is averaging 12.2 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

