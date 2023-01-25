Radford hosts Longwood after Smith's 22-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Longwood Lancers (15-6, 7-1 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (12-9, 6-2 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Radford faces the Longwood Lancers after DaQuan Smith scored 22 points in Radford’s 95-80 win against the High Point Panthers. The Highlanders have gone 7-1 in home games. Radford is 6-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lancers have gone 7-1 against Big South opponents. Longwood ranks second in the Big South with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Isaiah Wilkins averaging 5.8.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 13.3 points. Kenyon Giles is shooting 42.9% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

Wilkins is averaging 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Lancers: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

