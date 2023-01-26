Radford hosts Longwood following Smith's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Longwood Lancers (15-6, 7-1 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (12-9, 6-2 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Radford -1; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts the Longwood Lancers after DaQuan Smith scored 22 points in Radford’s 95-80 victory over the High Point Panthers.

The Highlanders have gone 7-1 in home games. Radford has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lancers are 7-1 in Big South play. Longwood is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Highlanders. Kenyon Giles is averaging 10.8 points and 1.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Radford.

Advertisement

Isaiah Wilkins is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Lancers: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article