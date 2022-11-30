Radford hosts Monroe and North Carolina Central

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-3) at Radford Highlanders (4-3) Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central visits the Radford Highlanders after Kris Monroe scored 23 points in North Carolina Central’s 79-66 win over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs. The Highlanders are 2-0 on their home court. Radford is fifth in the Big South with 12.1 assists per game led by Josiah Jeffers averaging 5.3.

The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. North Carolina Central ranks fourth in the MEAC with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Eric Boone averaging 5.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: DaQuan Smith is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 12.1 points. Kenyon Giles is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.0 points for Radford.

Justin Wright is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Boone is averaging 11.1 points for North Carolina Central.

