Radford hosts South Carolina Upstate after Gainey's 23-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-7, 1-1 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (7-8, 1-1 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Radford -8.5; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate faces the Radford Highlanders after Jordan Gainey scored 23 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 90-85 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Highlanders are 5-0 in home games. Radford ranks sixth in the Big South in rebounding averaging 30.7 rebounds. Shaquan Jules paces the Highlanders with 6.6 boards.

The Spartans are 1-1 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate is eighth in the Big South scoring 70.8 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

The Highlanders and Spartans square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DaQuan Smith is averaging 12 points for the Highlanders. Kenyon Giles is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

Gainey is averaging 16.5 points and 1.9 steals for the Spartans. Trae Broadnax is averaging 10 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

