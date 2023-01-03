Radford leads Texas A&M against Florida after 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas A&M Aggies (8-5) at Florida Gators (7-6, 0-1 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M visits the Florida Gators after Tyrece Radford scored 20 points in Texas A&M’s 86-66 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers. The Gators have gone 4-2 at home. Florida is sixth in the SEC scoring 75.1 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Aggies are 1-1 on the road. Texas A&M is fifth in the SEC scoring 75.7 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

The Gators and Aggies square off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is averaging 15 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Gators. Trey Bonham is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Wade Taylor IV is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals. Radford is shooting 39.6% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

