Radford leads Texas A&M over Prairie View A&M 86-66

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tyrece Radford scored 20 points and Texas A&M led start to finish an 86-66 victory over Prairie View A&M on Friday night. Radford buried two 3-pointers to give the Aggies (8-5) a 6-1 lead and he finished the first half with 18 points. He made 5 of 6 shots — 4 of 4 from beyond the arc — and all four of his free throws to guide Texas A&M to a 53-32 lead at intermission.

Wade Taylor IV and reserve Manny Obaseki both had 11 points by intermission as Texas A&M shot 64% (16 of 25) and made 7 of 11 from beyond the arc (63.6%). Yahuza Rasas hit 5 of 8 shots and scored 10 first-half points for the Panthers, but his teammates made only 8 of 26 attempts (30.8%).

Taylor finished with 17 points, Obaseki scored 13 and Henry Coleman III had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Advertisement

Will Douglas had 15 points to lead the Panthers (4-9). Rasas and Jeremiah Gambrell both scored 12.

Texas A&M leads the all-time series 14-0.

Prairie View A&M has lost seven straight games. The Panthers are 1-9 since beating Pac-12 Conference member Washington State 70-59 on Nov. 15.

UP NEXT

The Panthers open Southwestern Athletic Conference play at home against Grambling on Monday. The Aggies begin Southeastern Conference play at Florida on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article