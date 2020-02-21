.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Everette Hammond has accounted for 47 percent of all South Carolina Upstate field goals over the last three games. Hammond has 11 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Highlanders are 0-5 when they score 61 points or fewer and 18-4 when they exceed 61 points. The Spartans are 0-13 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 11-4 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: The Highlanders are 10-0 when they score at least 75 points and 8-9 when they fall shy of that total. The Spartans are 5-0 when the team records at least eight steals and 6-17 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all Big South teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 10.7 times per game this season.

