Radford plays VCU following Giles' 21-point game

Radford Highlanders (6-4) at VCU Rams (6-4)
The Highlanders are 1-4 on the road. Radford is fifth in the Big South scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Madiaw Niang averaging 8.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is scoring 15.0 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Rams. Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 12.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 46.1% for VCU.
Giles is shooting 48.4% and averaging 12.2 points for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 11.6 points for Radford.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.