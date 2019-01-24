RADFORD, Va. — Ed Polite Jr. had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, Carlik Jones added 13 points with eight assists and Radford beat Charleston Southern 86-78 on Thursday night for its seventh straight Big South Conference victory.

Radford (15-6) is 7-0 in Big South play for the first time in program history. The Highlanders entered the game one of just 28 teams in the nation still undefeated in conference play.

Travis Fields Jr. chipped in with 14 points and Mawdo Sallah and Caleb Tanner each scored 12 for Radford.

In the first half, Polite became the 10th player in program history to record 500 field goals. The senior forward was named the Big South player of the week for the second time in his career on Monday.

Ty Jones had 23 points and Christian Keeling scored 20 for Charleston Southern (7-11, 1-4). Travis McConico and freshman Dontrell Shuler added 10 each.

Jones was 6 of 6 from the floor in the first half for 14 points as CSU led 50-43 after shooting 70.4 percent and making 11 of its last 12 shots.

