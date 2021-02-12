SQUAD LEADERS: The dynamic Chandler Vaudrin is averaging 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists to lead the charge for the Eagles. Charles Falden is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 10.6 points per game. The Highlanders have been led by Fah’Mir Ali, who is averaging 10.4 points.CLUTCH CHANDLER: Vaudrin has connected on 36.8 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also made 67.3 percent of his foul shots this season.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: Radford is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 13 times or fewer. The Highlanders are 8-8 when they record more than 13 turnovers. The Winthrop defense has created 16.8 turnovers per game in Big South play and 18.7 per game over its last three.
STREAK SCORING: Winthrop has won its last seven road games, scoring 85 points, while allowing 69.6 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.5 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Eagles 18th among Division I teams. Radford has turned the ball over on 23.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Highlanders 323rd, nationally).
