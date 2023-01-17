Radford takes on Campbell for conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Radford Highlanders (10-9, 4-2 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-11, 2-4 Big South) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: DaQuan Smith and the Radford Highlanders take on Ricky Clemons and the Campbell Fighting Camels in Big South play Wednesday. The Fighting Camels are 4-4 on their home court. Campbell is ninth in the Big South scoring 68.2 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Highlanders are 4-2 in conference play. Radford ranks second in the Big South shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

The Fighting Camels and Highlanders meet Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Dell’Orso is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds. Clemons is shooting 52.6% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Advertisement

Smith is scoring 13.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Highlanders. Kenyon Giles is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article