Radford takes on Gardner-Webb following Smith's 24-point showing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (13-11, 8-4 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (16-9, 10-2 Big South)
The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 8-4 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 13.4 assists per game to lead the Big South, paced by DQ Nicholas with 3.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 13.7 points. Bryan Antoine is averaging 9.9 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Radford.
Nicholas is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.
LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 9-1, averaging 67.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.
Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.