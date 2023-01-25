Radford, Texas A&M end No. 15 Auburn's home win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUBURN, Ala. — Tyrece Radford had 30 points and nine rebounds and Texas A&M beat No. 15 Auburn 79-63 on Wednesday night, ending the nation’s longest active home winning streak at 28 games. The Aggies (14-6, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) used a strong offensive start to hand Auburn its first loss at Neville Arena since Feb. 23, 2021. Texas A&M shot 58.6% from the field in the first half to build a 45-30 lead.

Wade Taylor IV made all three of his 3-point attempts in the first half and finished with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting for the Aggies. Texas A&M had only made a combined six 3-pointers in its previous two games, but it matched that total inside the first 14 minutes and finished 7 of 19 from long range.

Johni Broome and Wendell Green Jr. each scored 16 points for the Tigers (16-4, 6-2), who had won five straight games overall.

Advertisement

The Aggies closed the first half on a 13-2 run. Auburn tried to rally but got no closer than eight points after halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies’ strong start to SEC play has been built on a strong interior presence and team defense. Their hot shooting on Wednesday is a great sign for coach Buzz Williams’ team moving forward.

Auburn: The end to the Tigers’ win streak came with a familiar problem: defending high-scoring guards. Bruce Pearl’s squad struggled to slow down strong backcourts in its previous three losses, and Radford and Taylor were superb on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: Hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Auburn: Visits West Virginia as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article