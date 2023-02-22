Radford visits Thiam and High Point

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Radford Highlanders (17-12, 11-5 Big South) at High Point Panthers (13-15, 5-11 Big South) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: High Point -4; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts the Radford Highlanders after Abdoulaye scored 24 points in High Point’s 81-66 victory over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Panthers have gone 9-5 at home. High Point leads the Big South with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Ahmard Harvey averaging 4.6.

The Highlanders are 11-5 against Big South opponents. Radford is sixth in the Big South scoring 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Madiaw Niang averaging 5.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant Randleman is averaging 8.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Panthers. Jaden House is averaging 15.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games for High Point.

DaQuan Smith is shooting 42.5% and averaging 13.4 points for the Highlanders. Bryan Antoine is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

