Every starter for Dartmouth (7-5) scored at least nine points.
Jamir Reed had 15 points and Trey Tennyson added 12 — both career highs — for the Blue Devils (0-11).
Dartmouth plays Bryant at home on Saturday. Central Connecticut looks for its first win against No. 23 Penn State on the road on Friday.
