BYU: The Cougars have passed for more than 200 yards in 14 straight games, the longest streak since 19 games in a row across the 2007-08 seasons.

LAST TIME

BYU 49, Hawaii 23 (Oct. 13, 2018)

BOWL HISTORY

Hawaii: This is the ninth time since 2002 that the Rainbow Warriors are playing in the Hawaii Bowl. This will be their 15th bowl overall.

BYU: The Cougars have won eight of their last 12 bowls and will be playing in their 37th postseason game.

