Skyler Perry threw touchdown passes of 8 yards to DeJuan Miller and 4 yards to Josh Wilkes, and an 18-yard field goal by Zack Piwniczka with two seconds remaining in the second quarter gave the Golden Lions a 17-3 halftime lead.
Mississippi Valley State (0-3, 0-3) rallied to tie it at 17-all in the fourth quarter before Ralph fielded a punt, ran to the right in front of the UAPB sideline, eluded defenders and got free around midfield before outracing the Delta Devils into the end zone.
