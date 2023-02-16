Ramey leads No. 8 Arizona against Utah after 26-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Utes (17-9, 10-5 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -10; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Arizona plays the Utah Utes after Courtney Ramey scored 26 points in Arizona’s 88-79 loss to the Stanford Cardinal. The Wildcats have gone 13-1 at home. Arizona leads the Pac-12 in rebounding, averaging 37.2 boards. Azuolas Tubelis paces the Wildcats with 9.3 rebounds.

The Utes are 10-5 in conference games. Utah is ninth in college basketball with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Branden Carlson averaging 5.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kerr Kriisa is averaging 10.6 points and 5.6 assists for the Wildcats. Tubelis is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Carlson is averaging 16.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Utes. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Utes: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

