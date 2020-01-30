De’Sha Benjamin led Alabama with 10 points.
The Crimson Tide took a 7-3 lead when Jordan Lewis hit a 3-pointer with 6:19 left in the first quarter but went scoreless over the next seven minutes, 43 seconds and went nearly 13 1/2 minutes until its next field goal. They missed 18 consecutive, and 28 of their next 29, shots as Arkansas built a 26-point lead.
