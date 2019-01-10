SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Devearl Ramsey scored 19 points and UC Santa Barbara beat Cal Poly 65-56 in a Big West Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Ramsey was 6 of 14 from the field for the Gauchos (12-3, 1-0). JaQuori McLaughlin added 17 points on four 3-pointers and Ar’Mond Davis had 11 points and seven rebounds.

McLaughlin opened the game with a pair of 3-pointers and Davis added a third as the Gauchos surged to a 13-7 start. Another McLaughlin 3 helped stretch it to 20-10 midway through the half and they held on for a 35-27 lead at the break.

Cal Poly battled back to tie the score 46-all with 9:49 to play but could never grab the lead. The Gauchos took off again as a Davis 3, a McLaughlin dunk and a Ramsey layup helped take it to 65-51 with 1:25 left.

Donovan Fields scored 19 points with eight assists for the Mustangs (4-10, 0-1) who have lost five of the last six.

