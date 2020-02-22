Solomon Young led Iowa State (11-16, 4-10) with 16 points and Rasir Bolton added 13 points.
The Cyclones led 18-17 midway through the first half, but a 16-4 Red Raiders run spanning 4:28 blew the game open.
Texas Tech cooled off considerably in the second half, but still finished 32 of 56 from the field (57 %), while limiting Iowa State to 36% shooting. The Red Raiders led by double digits the final 24:30 of the game and have won five of their past six games.
BIG PICTURE
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders swept the season series against the Cyclones for the second straight season. Texas Tech’s win Saturday put it a full two games ahead of West Virginia for third place in the conference standings. The Red Raiders are 9-5. The Mountaineers are 7-7.
Iowa State: The Cyclones had won four of their past five home games, but Saturday marked their third double-digit home loss of the season against the Big 12’s top three teams. Iowa State has shot 36% or worse in each of those setbacks.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech: Plays at Oklahoma on Tuesday.
Iowa State: Plays host to TCU on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.